IPCC Climate Change Report: Key Observations On Northeast

– NET Web Desk

IPCC’s(The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), Sixth Assessment Report released recently, based on the existing scientific knowledge on climate change has some worrying observations for the current climate and the environment as a whole.

Increasing average global temperatures is pushing the environment to thresholds from which it will be very difficult for the world to return. The regional fact sheet on Asia makes observations that have worrying consequences for the Northeast and India as a whole.

The report states “Glacier runoff in the Asian high mountains will increase up to the mid-21st century (medium confidence), and subsequently, runoff may decrease due to the loss of glacier storage.”

As most of the perennial rivers in India have glacial origins the drying up of the rivers will greatly affect Northern and Northeast India as a whole. Based on the observations Bramhaputra may face reduced outflow in the coming decades.

Rains in India specially the Northeast are heavily dependent on the Southwest Monsoon. The report confirms that the South and Southeast Asian monsoon have weakened in the second half of the 20th century. “The dominant cause of the observed decrease of South and Southeast Asian monsoon precipitation since the mid-20th century is anthropogenic or man-made aerosol forcing,” the report reiterates.

Along with the aerosols the report alludes to the greenhouse gases as a cause for impacting the monsoons.

The report also predicts that rainfall due to South and Southeast Asian monsoon and East Asian summer monsoon precipitation will be dominated by the effects of heat distribution affected by oceans and land.

However, rainfall “in the long-term, South and Southeast Asian monsoon and East Asian summer monsoon” causing more floods.

At the same time, heat waves and humid heat will become more frequent and intense.

“The annual and summer monsoon precipitation will increase during the 21st century, with enhanced interannual variability,” the report observes. This means that some years there will be more than average rainfall and drought-like circumstances intermittently.

One can visit IPCC WGI Interactive Atlas to know more about how rising temperatures shall affect the climatic conditions in the coming years.