Manipur CM Inaugurates PSA Oxygen Plants In Three Districts

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 9, the Manipur CM, N. Biren Singh, in order to boost medical oxygen infrastructure in the state, has inaugurated a PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) Oxygen Plant each at Chandel, Ukhrul and Senapati districts.

He informed that Government is working tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic.

Three new PSA Oxygen Plants have been inaugurated at three District Hospitals, namely Chandel, Ukhrul and Senapati by HCM Shri N Biren Singh.

With the inauguration of the three new plants, the fight against the shortage of medical oxygen will get a new push. pic.twitter.com/4soLGUDXs7 — MyGov Manipur (@manipurmygov) August 9, 2021

The initiative is funded under 15th Finance Commission (FC).

Singh further stated each of these PSA plants would produce 1000 litre of oxygen per minute (LPM), while around 200 D-type oxygen cylinders can be refilled daily at each PSA plant.

Meanwhile, another 5000 LPM PSA Oxygen plant would be installed in Chandel district shortly under the PM CARES Fund.

Addressing the gathering in his inaugural speech, N Biren Singh appreciated doctors and nurses for having successfully delivered five Covid positive mothers.

He further mentioned that one special hospital will be opened in Shirui village.

Informing that there has been infrastructural and inclusive development in the State under the present regime, he assured the people of Chandel on the procurement of all requisite medical infrastructure and equipment such as – CT scan machine etc.

Furthermore, he also instructed the concerned officials to provide 45 more oxygen cylinders to the Ukhrul district hospital to increase its number to 100 from earlier 55 cylinders.