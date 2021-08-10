Manipur : Security Forces Seize Illegal Ammunitions At Indo-Myanmar Border

NET Web Desk

Recently, security forces have seized a cache of arms and ammunitions from an area adjacent to international Indo-Myanmar border situated in Tengnoupal district, Manipur.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of Moreh Commando, and 43 Assam Rifles seized the following, and other warlike stores from a house at S. Moljol village, Ward No. 7, Moreh.

Security forces have seized : 2 AK-56 rifles, 2 M16 rifles, 3 pistols, 3 Chinese hand grenades, 9 magazines for AK 56 and M16 rifles, and 4 pistol magazines, 1 binoculars and 426 live bullets, uniform and carry bags from their possession.

Although, the accused could not be apprehended, but the seized weapons were handed over to Moreh Police Station, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a combined team of Imphal East district commando, 15 and 24 Assam Rifles apprehended three arm smugglers, from Gwaltabi along the Imphal Ukhrul road.

Accordingly, security forces have retrieved : 1 single barrel gun and ammunition from their possession.

According to police reports, while acting on specific inputs, the combined team led by Additional SP Operation Imphal East, M Roni carried out the counter insurgency operation at the area, and detained a car that arrived from Tongou village.

The driver and two occupants of the car were identified as Ningthar Ngalung, Kazipam Makang, and Achan Nakang, residents of Tongou village, Ukhrul district.

The combined team of security forces seized the ammunition and the gun from the vehicle.

According to cops, the trio was arrested on spot by observing formalities.

The trio further revealed that they are illegal arms smugglers and are on their way to sell the seized arms and ammunition to a person at Yaingangpokpi Bazar.

For further investigation, the apprehended individuals along with seized items have been handed over to Yaingangpokpi police station.