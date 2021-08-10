Manipur : Shangshak Police Organizes Tree Plantation Drive At Ramva Village

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Shangshak Police Station (PS) had carried out its 2nd community outreach mission, by organizing a tree plantation drive at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas school Ramva village.

The initiative was undertaken under the theme “Our survival depends on survival of plants and animals.”

Around 500 ornamental tree saplings were planted during the event.

The plantation drive led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ukhrul Shanngam Shaliwo asserted the significance of trees in the lives of the people, thereby encouraging to conduct more such environment-friendly initiative in the future.

The Principal of JNV Ramva Lungshim Horam had also lauded the effort. He thanked the team, and nodal bodies of Ramva village for the initiative.

However, the Shangshak PS had organised the first tree plantation outreach at the district’s premier educational institute Patkai Christian Academy (PCA) campus and its surrounding areas on July 14.