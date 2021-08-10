Nagaland Adventure Club & Assam Rifles Organises Cycle Expedition

NET Web Desk

Recently, a cycle expedition was jointly organized by the Nagaland Adventure Club and Asam Rifles at Dimapur, in order to mark the 75 years of Indian Independence.

A total of 31 cyclists, including two female cyclists, participated in the expedition.

Flagged off by the President & Secretary Nagaland GB Association and Dimapur Assam Rifles, the 74-km long expedition passed through Dimapur-Medziphema-Molvum-Moava-Punglwa-Gaili-Ngalwa-Heinekongla and culminating at Jalukie.

The main aim of the expedition was to create the spirit of solidarity and brotherhood, thereby generating awareness on health and healthy life style which can be achieved through cycling.

The President and members of Nagaland Adventure club appreciated the Assam Rifles for their exemplary gesture in providing the cyclists a platform to exhibit their endurance and skills.

It stated that the highly efficient and well co-ordinated logistic system provided by the Assam Rifles helped in bringing the expedition to a successful conclusion.

The Nagaland Adventure Club expressed hope that Assam Rifles would partner with them for many such events in future.