Nagaland : Dimapur Police Apprehends UP Resident For Defrauding NSCB With Rs 2 Crore

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Dimapur police have apprehended one person from the Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) on criminal charges for defrauding the Nagaland Co-operative Bank (NSCB) Dimapur with Rs 2 crore.

Identified as Gyanendra Singh, the accused was arrested after the bank filed a complaint against him.

The complaint asserted that unknown persons caused them financial loss, worth Rs 2 crore during 2020-21.

It occurred after false chargeback claims were filed on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions using numerous ATM cards from various banks.

According to an investigation, led by ACP ‘C’ Division, personal bank accounts were initially created through the arrested person in numerous banks across the nation, including Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.

After the opening of the accounts, physical travels were made to Dimapur, concerning to withdraw cash from the ATM of Nagaland Co-operative Bank, Dimapur.

With the successful withdrawal of cash, the accused travelled back to other states, thereby filing false claims from the parent bank branch.

The concocted claim informed that during the ATM withdrawal process, the amount was debited from his account even though the ATM could not dispense the required cash.

The security forces have retrieved – six ATM cards of Punjab National Bank (PNB), and State Bank of India (SBI), an Aadhaar card, and a flight ticket from the possession of the apprehended.

Further, a case has been registered against the accused in the West Police Station, Dimapur.