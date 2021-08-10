Nagaland: Two Apprehended For Possession Of Illegal Drugs

– Haidobabe Hingleu

A team led by the Women Police officer in charge (OC), R.Lochumbeni Kikon apprehended two individuals for possession of illegal drugs. During routine MVCP conducted at Santsupen area NH-61, a Tata Sumo bearing registration number, NL-05T-0397 was intercepted for normal checking.

On further investigation, 240 Grams of suspected brown sugar and sunflower were seized from the vehicle (46 grams of sunflower and 194 grams of suspected brown sugar).

The apprehended person is Nchumthung Tungoe (34 years) S/o Thungchamo of Wokha Village presently residing at GHSS colony Wokha town and Yanrenthung Kikon (28years) S/oPonphyamo Kikon of Koio village, present address Koio Village.

A case has been registered at Women PS Wokha C/NO.009/2021 Under Section 21 (b) NDPS Act R/W 34 IPC and remanded custody for further investigation.