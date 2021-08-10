Nagaland Wins 7 National Awards Under “Van Dhan Yojana Scheme”

NET Web Desk

Recently, Nagaland has been conferred with seven national awards on the first Van Dhan Annual Awards 2020-21, during the celebration of 34th foundation day of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED).

The awards were presented by Union tribal minister, Arjun Munda through a Zoom webinar.

Meanwhile, the state has received seven national awards, such, with 1st positions in – ‘Best Survey State’, ‘Best Training’, and ‘Most number of VDVKC’s established’.

It has attained 3rd position for ‘Best Sales Generated’, and ‘Best Innovation & Creativity’.

The state has also received Awards for Innovative & Creative Product Ideas for commodities like – Gooseberry Wine (Supplier : Toka Multipurpose Society Ltd.); Mushroom Cultivation (Supplier : NBHM).

Under the VDVY Scheme, Nagaland has 206 clusters comprising of 2,805 SHGs, and 61,800 beneficiaries throughout the state.

The scheme is being implemented under Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) with Department of Under Developed Areas (DUDA), Marketing & Consumers’ Federation Ltd (MARCOFED), Nagaland Bee Keeping & Honey Mission (NBHM).

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) came into existence in 1987.

A national-level apex organization functioning under the administrative control of Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India.

The key objectives of TRIFED is to promote tribal art & craft, hand looms and set-up tribal community owned Minor Forest Produce (MFP)-centric multi-purpose Van Dhan Vikas Kendras for the benefit of tribal artisans and Minor Forest Produce gatherers of the country.

It raised awareness among one and all regarding the issues related to trade in tribal areas, and the need to ensure a fair deal for the tribes in the commerce of their products.

The event also featured – presentations on TRIFED’s journey, Announcement of Van Dhan Awards, and Interaction of Tribal Beneficiaries.