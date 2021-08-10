Sikkim : Agriculture Minister Discuss Comprehensive Plan For Constituency-Wise Visit

NET Web Desk

On Monday August 9, the Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Information and Public Relations Departments, Lok Nath Sharma has chaired a coordination meeting with the concerned departmental heads and officials at the Conference Hall of Tashiling Secretariat.

The meeting discussed to chalk out a comprehensive plan for the commencement of the constituency-wise visit.

It is scheduled to commence from Daramdin constituency in West Sikkim on 12th August 2021, followed by Soreng- Chakhung constituency on 13th August 2021.

He informed that the state Government has put in all efforts to strengthen the rural economy in the State through various schemes and programmes.

The minister further stressed on the need for generating massive awareness on these schemes so that the benefits percolate down to the grassroot people.

He also directed to extensively highlight on the newly implemented Mukhya Mantri Krishi Atmanirbhar Yojana amongst farmers.

The main objective of this scheme is to benefit the farmers with notified financial incentives.

He also called for collaborative effort and active cooperation from line departments in ensuring benefits to the farming community throughout the State.

Further interacting with the officials, he advised the concerned department to provide a special training programme to the field functionaries including Agriculture Development Officers, Horticulture Development Officers, VLWs and designated officials to sensitize and apprise the farming community.

He outlined the importance of agriculture, horticulture and livestock farming sectors and anticipated substantial growth of rural sector towards self-reliant state with the implementation of farmer-friendly policies.

The Minister also directed the Information and Public Relations Department to generate awareness of various schemes of the government and also advised for wide publicity of success stories as well, so that the farmers could be motivated and encouraged.

He informed that the programme will be organised for Temi-Namphing and Namthang -Rateypani constituencies in South District after Soreng- Chakhung constituency visit.

The meeting was followed by an interactive session wherein the attendees had a detailed discussion on the availability of farming inputs to be given to the farmers in the upcoming scheduled programme.

The farmers are expected to receive varieties of inputs including power tiller, chaff cutter, community water tank (steel water tank), flexi water tank, fabricated greenhouse, floricultural inputs, livestock under Rural Backyard Goat, Sheep and Piggery Scheme/ National Livestock Mission, etc.