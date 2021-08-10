Sikkim CM Meets Union Power Minister, Discusses About Teesta Hydro Project-III

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang met the Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh at his office in Shram Shakti Bhawan.

Sikkim CM was accompanied by Ministers including – B.S. Pant, Dr M.K. Sharma, ACS (Finance) and Secretary to the HCM.

The CM expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for his guidance, and assistance to the Sikkim Power Investment Corporation Limited (SPICL).

It reducing the interest rate which has helped the state government to save a considerable amount payable to Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

He informed about the power sale agreement signed by other states under its Power Purchase Centre with Power Trading Corporation (PTC) towards procurement of 200 MW and 340 MW capacity from Teesta Urja Limited (TUL) which has not yet materialised.

Besides, he mentioned that Teesta Hydro Project-III has increased its capacity and reduced its interest rate and has shown improvement after the intervention of the Minister.

Mr. Golay acknowledged the support provided by the Ministry and its Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) for enhancing the power sector in the state.