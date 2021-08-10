Sikkim : SLSA To Organize National Lok Adalat For Pre-litigation Matters & Pending Cases On September 11

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) is all set to organize the National Lok Adalat on September 11, 2021. The proclamation will be followed for six types of pre-litigation matters, and 11 types of pending cases in the courts/tribunals.

The pre-litigation matters include – Cases under Section 138 NI Act, Money Recovery, Labour Disputes, Electricity & Water Bills (excluding non-compoundable), Family Maintenance Cases, and others (Criminal Compoundable and other Civil Disputes).

Meanwhile, the cases pending in courts/tribunals include – Criminal Compoundable Offences, Cases under Section 138 NI Act, Money Recovery cases, Motor Accidentally claims, Labour and Employment disputes, Electricity, Water Bills and other bill payment (excluding non-compoundable), matrimonial disputes (except divorce), Land Acquisition (Pending before civil courts/tribunals), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases (pending in District Courts and High Courts only), other civil cases (such as rent, easmentary rights, injunction matters, specific performance suits).

The Sikkim State Legal Services Authority was constituted under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 as a separate establishment.