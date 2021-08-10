TMC helping CPIM for 2023 assembly polls: Tripura BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday claimed that the Trinamool Congress is paving the path for CPIM to revive power in the state.

Speaking with reporters here in Agartala on Monday afternoon, BJP state committee member and MLA Sushanta Chowdhury castigated TMC for adopting unethical means to make way for CPIM and trying to mislead people of this state.

“Tripura people are emotional this doesn’t mean we are not politically blunt. The leaders from West Bengal’s prime motive is to create an unholy nexus and destabilize the good situation prevailing across the state”, he added.

Choudhury said West Bengal leaders are trying to disturb the peace and tranquility by spreading poison of hatred in Tripura. The person arrested in the Sarada Chit Fund case had held a press conference and the people will not accept this leader at all.

“We were in Congress party but failed to wipe away communists as the national leaders were having good relation. Then we tried through Trinamool Congress, but the party led by its supremo Mamata Banerjee was unwilling to focus in Tripura in 2014 and 2016 last. The Trinamool Congress did not have any headache to wipe away CPIM in this state. Now they have come by allying with all opposition parties to oust BJP from Tripura which is not possible as people have confidence in Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb-led government”, MLA told reporters.

He further said “A few days back, the heavyweight leader of CPIM in West Bengal, Biman Basu told that there is no hurdle to walk along with Trinamool Congress. This indicates that the CPIM and TMC had joined hands against BJP. Mamata talked with Congress party and discussion going on with Sharad Pawar’s NCP to form a grand alliance targeting the post of Prime Minister in 2024”.

Choudhury also praised the achievements of the BJP-IPFT coalition government led by Chief Minister Deb in the last 3.5 years span.