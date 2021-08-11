APPSC Released SI PET results, Recruitment Test On 22nd August

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Altogether 8494 candidates have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and have qualified to sit for the next stage of the examination i.e. recruitment test for the post of Sub-inspector (Civil/IRbn) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

The recruitment test will be held on 22nd August, across 27 examination centers in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). The test will be of MCQ (objective type) on General Knowledge paper carrying 100 Marks of 90 minutes duration. This time recruitment test of 100 Marks has been introduced as the number of candidates qualifying for the PET is huge.

Candidates who later qualify for the recruitment test will sit for the main written examination, followed by a Medical test and Viva-voice.

Qualified candidates have been directed by the commission to download their admit cards from the commission’s website www.appsc.gov.in with effect from 11.08.2021 till 21.08.2021.

The Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test was conducted at Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa from 31st March 2021 to 7th May 2021.

Altogether there are 123 vacant SI posts; 120 in Civil police and 3 in IRbn.