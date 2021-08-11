Arunachal Governor Sworn In For Additional Charge Of Mizoram

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) was sworn in Aizwal today for the additional charge of the Governor of Mizoram during the absence of Governor Haribabu Kambhampati, who is currently on leave.

Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Judge on behalf of the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court administered the oath of office. The Warrant of Appointment of Brig B.D Mishra (Retd.) as the Governor of Mizoram was read out by Lalnunmawia Chuango, Chief Secretary. With this appointment, Brig B.D Mishra (Retd.) has effectively become the 23rd Governor of the state since 1987.

“I consider it an honour to have got the opportunity to serve the people of this wonderful land Mizoram,” Brig B.D Mishra’s statement to the press said.

“Mizoram is a small state and we face numerous constraints and challenges. However, we are blessed with abundant resources, valuable peace, and a well-knit society. For this end, I am resolved to devote myself to the progress and well-being of all Mizoram people, always and everywhere,” it further read.

In his statement, he thanked the people of Mizoram for their warm welcome.