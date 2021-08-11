Assam Police Rescue 13 Trafficked Children & Women From Sikkim

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 10, the Assam police had rescued another 13 trafficked children and women, illegally engaged in domestic work in Sikkim.

Natives of Assam, these trafficked women and children were lured with better employment opportunities.

Hailing from an economically backward area in Chirang district of western Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) along the Indo-Bhutan border, these individuals were sent to the tiny Himalayan state through a racket run by the apprehended Krishna Yogi.

Of the 13 individuals rescued, six were male, and seven were female.

“During our interrogation of Krishna Yogi, he told us about 13 more children still serving in various households. Based on his inputs we searched the houses and rescued them,” – asserted by Laba Kumar Deka, the Chirang district Deputy Superintendent of Assam police, who led the rescuing team.

However, last month officials have already rescued 42 such trafficked children.

A total of 55 youths rescued till now (42 rescued on July 23 and 13 on August 10) were found in the Sikkim capital, Gangtok and areas of the state sharing its border with West Bengal namely – Sintam, Ranipool in East Sikkim, and Namchi in South Sikkim.