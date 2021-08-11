Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes In Mizoram

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Smuggling of contraband has been a major issue for Mizoram. Drugs and other illegal substances are being confiscated intermittently.

A joint team of Serchhip Battalion, Assam Rifles, and Customs Department of Champhai seized 200 Packets of foreign-origin cigarettes in Old Hrikawn on August 10.

The approximate cost of the seized foreign-origin cigarettes is Rs. 6,96,000 in the market.

The recovered items have been handed over to Customs Station, Zokhawthar, Champhai District for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border.