Bordumusa Boy Qualifies For Int’l MMA Championship, Seeks Funds To Compete

Jowkhum Dili Singpho from Bordumusa, Changlang has qualified at GAMMA Asian Championship, which will take place between 24-28th August 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.

He is slated to represent India in the Asian Champion organised by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA).

The young Arunachalee fighter facing a funds crunch to visit Kyrgyzstan is crowdfunding for flight and travel arrangements.

Devansh Yadav DC of Changlang’s tweet about the crowdfunding page is gaining good traction online.

“Our local boy from Bordumsa – Jowkhum Dili Singpho has qualified to represent India at GAMMA Asian Championship, w.e.f. 24-28th August, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.

We need your support to finance his flight cost etc,” read his tweet.

Let us all hope that Jowkhum can gather funds and compete for India in the coming tournament.

The link for his crowdfunding page is Support Jowkhum @ GAMMA Championship (razorpay.com)