District Council Must Play Role In Assam Meghalaya Border Issue: Convenor, Somali, Jaiaw Langsning

Gargee Nandy

The recent meeting between the chief ministers between Assam and Meghalaya decided that minor issues related to the border issue between both the state will be solved promptly.

Reacting to the decision W. Anthony convenor of Somali, Jaiaw Langsning, Shillong sent a missive to the Chief Executive Member, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council ShrTitosstarwell Chyne, on 10th August.

He said that the state cannot decide on the land issues on its own. The state govt has to take the consent of the landowner. Only the district council can make the rules, along with NGOs regarding the claiming of lands in Meghalaya. He also clarified that it will not be easy to claim lands in Meghalaya without involving all the stakeholders.

Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya Mr. Prestone Tynsong informed the Shillong times on 8 August 2021 that there will be a joint committee between Assam and Meghalaya to decide on earmarking lands for both states.

The letter also emphasized that Meghalaya Government takes into account the District council and the will of people as well.