Landslide In Kinnaur Himachal, Debris Buries Vehicle & People

A landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur took place around 12.45 pm, reported news agency PTI.

A truck, an HRTC bus, and many other vehicles are feared to have been buried in the rubble trapping several individuals.

As soon as the reports of the landslide came in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams were dispatched to the area for rescue operations.

Speaking to the media on the Kinnaur landslide Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said “Have directed police, local administration to conduct rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could be have been hit; awaiting detailed information.”

According to reports, heavy rains have been lashing the state for the past few days causing landslides in many places.