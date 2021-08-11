Manipur : 41-Hr ‘Total Shutdown’ In Seven Villages Of Imphal West, Affected By NH-2 Expansion

NET Web Desk

The ‘Joint Action Committee’ (JAC) of NH-2 Expansion Affected Land Owners staged a protest, and called for a “total shutdown” in the 7 villages affected by the expansion.

The 41-hrs total shutdown commenced from 6 AM of Wednesday, August 11 till 11 PM of Thursday, August 12.

It will incorporate all the 7 affected villages – Mantri Leikai, Khonghampat, Pheidinga, Tendongyan, Maharabi, Sekmai and Kanglatongbi.

Furthermore, the decision for the shutdown was taken in a joint meeting of the 7 villages, held on Tuesday August 10.

The meeting discussed the various grievances of the locals, thereby denouncing act of the Imphal West Deputy Commissioner, and the Government.

It informed about the absence of positive response from the authorities, despite the repeated complaints.

The statement further asserted that media, electricity, water supply, cultural activities, postal, press, media, NHIDCL assessment work and exams will be exempted during the shut down.

However, the shutdown supporters will maintain adherance to the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.