Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Welcomes Nilakanta & Sushila At Imphal Airport

NET Web Desk

After reaching New Delhi on August 10 from Tokyo along with the rest of the Indian Olympic contingent, hockey players S Nilakanta Sharma and Sushila Chanu reached their home state Manipur today.

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh welcomed them in person at the Imphal Airport. Shanglakpam Nilkanta comes back after becoming part of the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze after 41 years.

The Indian women’s hockey team of which Sushila Chanu was a part had a great run just missing the bronze but captured the attention of the world with their grit, determination, and gameplay.

“I’m glad to welcome our Hockey Olympians Nilakanta Sharma and Sushila Chanu at the Imphal airport today. Nilakanta comes back with a bronze medal and Sushila, although missed the bronze medal, comes back by winning a billion hearts,” the Manipur tweeted

N. Gyanandro, the president of Hockey India was along with them and was welcomed by N. Biren Singh at the airport.