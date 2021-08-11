Manipur : ED Establishes Office In Imphal

NET Web Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established its first office in Imphal, Manipur, as informed by the central probe agency.

It will begin functioning in the state from August 11.

The new sub-zonal office will be located in the capital city of Imphal and will function under the zonal office-II located in Guwahati, Assam.

Headed by a deputy director rank-officer, the ED office is located at Sangakpham, Chingmeirong in Imphal. Meanwhile, it’s email ID is : [email protected]

The jurisdiction of this office will be in the state of Manipur, the agency said in a statement.

“The establishment of Imphal sub-zonal office shall in turn will significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the PMLA and also assist/support police and other state and central law enforcement agencies in the state of Manipur to prevent transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel and thereby improve overall law enforcement,” – asserted by the agency.

A similar office has been established in Shillong, the capital city of neighbouring Meghalaya and it will also begin operations from Wednesday, August 11.

“The Enforcement Directorate is in the process of making Sub Zonal Offices functional in all the remaining state capitals of the states of the North East in this financial year.” – the statement further read.

The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry, and enforcing the anti-money laundering law Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It also implements the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the criminal provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought in 2018.

The Directorate of Enforcement is a Multi Disciplinary Organization mandated with the task of enforcing the provisions of two special fiscal laws – Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).