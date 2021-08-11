Manipur : One Held With Heroin Worth Over Rs 31 Lakhs

NET Web Desk

Recently, during a major operation, a joint team of Imphal East police and volunteers of Youth Athletic Development Association (YADA), apprehended a 32-yrs-old man for with illegal substances, stored in his possession.

Identified as Gayazuddin, the security forces have seized heroin, valuing over Rs 31 lakh in international market.

The accused was apprehended after the cops received specific inputs on the transportation of banned drug items.

According to police, a team of Porompat police, Narcotic Cell Imphal East and volunteers of YADA Kshetrigao, carried out the search operation on the inter village road of Kiyamgei Idgah Salam Manung areas.

According to police reports, during the drive, the accused was seen coming in a suspicious manner, who was later detained for further verification.

Meanwhile, 15 soap cases containing heroin weighing 156 grams were also seized.

He was arrested on the spot by observing formalities at around 10 PM.

The apprehended along with recovered items were handed over to Irilbung Police Station (PS) for further investigation.