Nagaland Agriculture Dept Issues Clarification Regarding Non Payment Of Salary

The Department of Agriculture has issued a clarification on the News item “Request to Release ATMA pending Salaries” & Open Letter to the Chief Minister under “Step Motherly Treatment of ATMA Staff of Nagaland” published in Local News Papers on 2nd August 2021 and on the 6th August 2021 written by One IMUHCA.

The Department of Agriculture stated that it has verified from the ATMA Employees List and found that the said person is not an employee of ATMA. Through a press release, it stated that perhaps the writer could be a relative of an ATMA employee or an employee himself using a fictitious name to confuse the authority.

With regards to nonpayment of salaries for the current fiscal year 2021-22, it stated that the Department could manage to pay salary for April 2021 from last financial years saving by forgoing the earmarked components of Cafeteria of activities which were kept pending on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The aforesaid gesture has been made by the Department, keeping in mind ATMA personnel’s welfare owing to the pending release of the 1st Instalment for the current fiscal year 2021-22 by the GoI.

Meanwhile, with the introduction of the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) by the Ministry of Finance vide OM F.NO. 1(13)PFMS/FCD/2020 dated the 23rd March 2021 notified a new procedure for release of funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to come into effect w.e.f. 1st July 2021, where all CSS accounts will be integrated into PFMS. In line with this, even though it is time taking the Department is actively pursuing to expedite the procedure for SNA implementation particularly the ATMA Scheme.

It added that the Department of Agriculture under the dynamic leadership of Minister of Agriculture & Co-operation, G. Kaito along with Agriculture Production Commissioner, Nagaland, Y. Kikheto Sema, IAS has been guiding and giving their best effort to the Department. The good words or advice supposed to have been given to the ATMA staff has no connection with the delay or no payment of monthly salary whatsoever rather they always have serious concern for the welfare and wellbeing of its Employees including ATMA Employees.