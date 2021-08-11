Nagaland Launches ‘Smoke-Free District Headquarters’ Campaign

Haidobabe Hingleu, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Recently, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo launched the ‘Smoke-Free District Headquarters Campaign’ at Conference Hall of the Commissioner of Police’s office, Dimapur.

Organized by the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Dimapur, this campaign aims to make every district headquarter ‘Smoke-Free’. The event was attended by officials from Health & Family Welfare Department, and officials from different police stations.

The CP encouraged all the team members of the District Anti-Tobacco Squad to work with zeal and dedication, thereby working as role models for transforming the campaign into a grand success.

He urged upon the officials to put up necessary signage in their work places so that people may be made aware about Section 4 of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003 (COTPA), which bans smoking in public places.

Speaking on the objectives of the campaign and COTPA 2003, District Nodal officer, NTCP, Dr. Reyosalu Lase Vizo said that the Smoke Free campaign is to make the public aware of the hazards of smoking and effect of second hand smoke, which can cause diseases like cancer, stroke, TB, pneumonia, infertility and many more.

“The ban on smoking is to protect non-smokers and women and children from second hand smoke,” – she further informed.

The event was chaired by psychologist NTCP, Imkumla Aier, while, vote of thanks was delivered by Dy. SP MTO, and Team Leader of District Anti-Tobacco squad, William Kath.