Nagaland : MoCI Identifies 20 Products For Export Potential

Recently, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry have identified a total of 20 products and services from 12 districts in Nagaland as export potential.

These products and services range from usual food and handloom, to tourism and cement.

In Nagaland, export potential of orchids and gingers were highest with 10 districts identified respectively.

It was followed by Naga Mircha (including Naga Raja Mircha) with export potential in 6 districts, pineapple in 5 districts.

Anthuriums, orchids, bamboo, banana, rice have been selected for export potential in Dimapur district.

Naga Mircha, Boot Jolokia, Fish, Boulders, Pineapple were selected for export potential in Kiphire district.

Meanwhile, Naga Mircha, Ginger, Orchids, Tourism, Orange selected for export potential in Kohima district.

Tourism, Ginger, Orchids, Bamboo and Rice selected for export potential in Longleng district.

Mokokchung have been selected for products, such as – Tourism, Ginger, Orchids, Pineapple and Cardamom.

Vegetables, Ginger, Orange, Orchids, and Banana selected for export potential from Mon district.

Besides, handloom products, orchids, limestone, cement, and Ginger have been selected for export potential from Noklak.

Tea, Medicinal Herbs, Traditional Jewellery, Orchids, Naga Mircha selected for export potential from Peren.

Handloom products, Handicraft Products, Ginger, Bamboo, and Pineapple selected for export potential from Phek district.

However, anthuriums, orchids, ginger, pineapple, rice selected for export potential from Tuensang district.

Ginger, oranges, tea, fish, pineapple from Wokha district. From Zungeboto district, tea, ginger, orchids, anthuriums, Naga Mircha have been selected.

Recently, a consignment of ‘Raja Mircha’ also referred as king chilli from Nagaland was exported to London via Guwahati by air for the first time ever. The consignment was sourced from Tening, Peren district, Nagaland and was packed at the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) assisted packhouse at Guwahati.

This has proved to be a major boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) products from the north-eastern region.

“Raja Chilli” that attained GI certification in 2008, is also referred as Bhoot Jolokia and Ghost pepper. The consignment of the chilli, also considered as the world’s hottest chilli is based on the Scoville Heat Units (SHUs).

APEDA in collaboration with the Nagaland State Agricultural Marketing Board (NSAMB), coordinated the first export consignment of this fresh King Chillis. The collaboration had also sent samples for laboratory testing in June and July 2021, and the results were proved encouraging as it is grown organically.

Exporting these fresh King Chillis also posed a challenge because of its highly perishable nature. Nagaland King Chilli belongs to genus Capsicum of family Solanaceae. It has been considered as the world’s hottest chilli and is constantly on the top five in the list of the world’s hottest chilies based on the SHUs.