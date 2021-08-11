Nagaland : NBSE Reiterates Significance Of NISHTHA & Continuous Professional Development For Teachers

Haidobabe Hingleu, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Recently, the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) referred the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers, an extremely important element of the school education ecosystem.

Meanwhile, stressing on its impacts, the Board reiterated the importance of CPD, thereby urging all the heads and teachers of private schools, not yet enrolled for the Capacity Building Programme under ‘National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement’ (NISHTHA) to do so before 20th August, 2021 without fail.

It informed that New Education Policy 2020 envisaged each teacher, to participate in at least 50 hours of CPD opportunities every year for their own professional development.

Continuous Professional Development opportunities incorporates the latest pedagogies regarding foundational literacy and numeracy, formative and adaptive assessment of learning outcomes, competency based learning, and related pedagogies, such as experiential learning, arts-integrated, sports-integrated, and storytelling-based approaches, etc.

The notification further informed that heads of private schools will undergo management workshops to improve their leadership and management skills including content and pedagogy with a focus on preparing and implementing pedagogical plans based on competency based education.

The digital clips on the steps for registration online are made available in the Board’s Portal, http://nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE has also informed the heads of the schools and teachers already registered to kindly provide the correct name of the school through their profile in the DIKSHA App.