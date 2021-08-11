Nagaland Police To Organise ‘National Flag Rally Race’ On August 14

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland Police has announced to organize a National Flag Rally Race on August 14, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence

Scheduled to commence at 6 AM from Secretariat Plaza, and culminating adjacent to PHQ, Kohima, it will be followed by a celebratory programme to be held at 8 AM in PHQ Main Lobby.

The programme will be chaired by AIGP (Prov), Temjensenla Jamir.

On arrival of the Director-General of Police (DGP), the National Anthem would be played by DGP Band, while the invocation prayer would be asserted by the pastor of PUBC, Rev V. Rakho.

However, the IGP (Range), Limasunep Jamir would deliver the welcome address, while the Mahila Band would perform a song “Vande Mataram”. A speech would be delivered by DGP T John Longkumer, followed by entertainment performed by DGP and Mahila Bands.

This year, India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, termed ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ([email protected]) was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi. As per the event, PM reiterated five pillars i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75, and Resolves at 75 as guiding forces for moving forward keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

He further asserted that Azadi Amrit Mahotsav depicts – the elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of the freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta.