Sikkim : DC West Reviews REC Foundation & NITI Aayog Projects, Discusses Promotion Of Sports Activities

Recently, a meeting was organized to review projects of REC Foundation and NITI Aayog under Aspirational District.

Held at the Conference Hall of District Administrative Centre, Rabdentse, the meeting was chaired by the District Collector West, Mr. Karma R. Bonpo.

The District Collector highlighted the projects under REC Foundation and NITI Aayog, enquiring about its status.

Further, he discussed about projects, strengthening school libraries, laboratories, renovation of hostels and provision of furniture.

Meanwhile, he also enquired about the number of book shelves and books received till date.

Additionally, a suggestion was provided to expedite the construction process of laboratories.

Further, the DC focused on basketball courts, and informed that as many as 16 courts are located under West District, that includes two private schools.

He suggested to promote sports activities based on availability of playground, thereby asking to submit list of schools having auditorium.

The DC asserted to provide such schools with indoor sports kits.

He further suggested to start conducting virtual classes and monthly meetings through video conferencing to make use of digital systems, urging for proactive roles from the school heads.

Besides, the representatives have been asked to submit the utilization report at the earliest, and advised for the completion of first phase of the projects within August.