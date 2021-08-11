Sikkim : Pakyong Police Apprehends 3 Caretakers Of Rehab Centre For Murdering Patient

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Pakyong Police have apprehended three individuals, running a rehab centre for allegedly murdering a patient undergoing rehabilitation at the centre.

Identified as Suresh Gupta, the resident of Pakyong Bazaar, was admitted at the rehab centre, located at Nimtar, East District on July 22.

According to reports, all three individuals worked as caretakers, and were in-charge of the rehab centre.

The deceased family members were earlier informed the patient was being taken to Singtam hospital for further treatment, due to a fall.

Although, Suresh was referred to Central Referral Hospital (CRH) Manipal at Tadong, but the hospital authorities informed Ranipool station regarding the patient.

“We found Suresh in a critical condition at CRH on August 4. There were wounds all over his body. We took him to STNM Hospital for dialysis. He passed away on August 7. We want a judicial inquiry on his death to get justice,” asserted by deceased’s brother Ramesh Gupta.

Pakyong police SHO, Jigmee W. Bhutia said that police were informed about a person admitted in CRH with head injuries due to a fall and was in an unconscious condition.

Initially, cops registered a case under sections 325/34 of IPC on August 6.

But, the next day, were informed about the patient’s death while undergoing treatment.

“We then changed the case into murder under IPC section 302. Investigation is going on and we are waiting for the post-mortem report to come which is expected by Wednesday. Till now, three persons have been arrested,” said the SHO.

Presently, the three apprehended have been kept under police custody of five days for further investigation.