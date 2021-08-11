Tripura CM Distributes One Lakh Earthen Cups To Tea Sellers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

At the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working to build a healthy and clean Tripura with the idea of a transparent India, said chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday.

CM Deb said this while attending the distribution of free earthen cups among the tea vendors at the initiative of Tripura Khadi and Village Industries Board and with the financial support of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister said the use of earthen instead of plastic is much more environmentally friendly. At one time various earthen pots were used in large quantities but the use of other metal or plastic pots has increased through time.

At this program, 1 lakh earthen cups were distributed among 300 street vendors selling tea in and around Agartala Municipal Corporation.

According to Vocal for Local, the use of earthen cups will increase the income of potters in the state and will also bring financial prosperity. As well as this nature will get rid of the negative effects of plastics.

To ensure the livelihood of the potters, the CM emphasized on decentralization of pottery among the potters of the entire state as per the demand.

The Chief Minister hoped for the cooperation of all to increase their income by encouraging the artists more and promoting their talents and industrial potential.

The Chief Minister further said that the mentality of self-reliance has been created among many in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajib Bhattacharya, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries, said that the Prime Minister’s call for a plastic-free India was being implemented in the state through various assistance including providing equipment to the potters of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, PK Goyal, Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, said that the use of pottery is a tradition of the state. As a result, the state’s heritage will spread through this effort.

Debapriya Vardhan, District Magistrate of West Tripura and Chief Executive Officer of AMC, said that various initiatives have been taken to stop the use of plastics in the corporation area including awareness camps, wall painting, street plays, training of self-help groups to produce alternative eco-friendly bags and other items.

On this day, the Chief Minister and other guests paid homage to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Among others present on the occasion were TK Chakma, Director, Department of Industries and Commerce.