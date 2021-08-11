Tripura Night Curfew Relaxed: 10 PM to 5 AM Between August 12 – 31

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura government has relaxed the curfew restrictions from August 12 (Thursday) given the declining number of COVID-19 positive cases in last 10 days.

According to a government of Tripura order, the night curfew shall be from 10 PM to 5 AM from August 12 to August 31 next.

Along with the reduction in the number of cases a successful mass vaccination campaign has precipitated the change of night curfew hours.

The order allows 100 people to attend the meeting from August 12 to August 31. However, 30 percent of the total capacity is allowed if it takes place in closed venues. A distance of 2 yards must be maintained at the seating area and video recording must be made as proof of compliance.

According to the new order, cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes, playgrounds, amusement parks and bars with a capacity of 30 percent.

In addition, shops, shopping complexes, beauty parlors, saloons can be kept open from 6 am to 9 pm. Likewise, the restaurant, Dhabas will remain open till the same time. All government and non-government organizations will be able to work with 100 percent of staff.

However, to avoid traffic jams, those organizations will schedule employees to come to the office for a certain period. All of them must abide by all the Covid rules.