Assam Govt Announces Rs 1 Cr & DSP Position For Lovlina Borgohain

– NET Web Desk

Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain, who became the 1st one from Assam to win a medal in Olympics was felicitated at an official function in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

As a recognition of her singular achievement, the bronze medal winner was offered the post of Deputy Superintendent in the state police by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister is also in charge of running the home department in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We are happy to offer the post of DSP to Lovlina Borgohain. She is our pride and we hope she does wonderful work in the future.”

Lovlina has also been awarded a cash prize of Rs. one crore. Additionally, a road will be named after her in Guwahati, a stadium will be constructed in her name at her hometown Golaghat and her coach will be given a cash prize worth Rs 10 lakhs.