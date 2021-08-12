CM Biren Singh Flags Off 1Mt Tonne Black Rice to Europe

– NET Web Desk

On August 12, Thursday, Manipur CM N. Biden Singh flagged off a consignment of 1 metric tonne of Manipur’s aromatic black rice known as Chakhao to Europe. The black rice received a Geographical Indication tag last May.

Centuries-old cultivation of black rice old in Manipur is spread over 4,500 hectares. Its high nutrient value and gluten-free nature along with its use in traditional medicinal purposes, has marked its market price at Rs 100-Rs 120 a kg in Imphal.

Vehicles carrying quality seeds for distribution in the villages affected by the destruction of poppy plantations due to the government’s anti-drug initiative were also flagged by the CM.

The CM tweeted, “The support extended by Govt. of India has enabled our farmers to export our products at a remunerative price. The people of Manipur thank Hon’ PM @narendramodi Ji for his unwavering support for our farmers.”

Flagged off the Europe bound consignment of Black Rice (Chak-Hao) today. The support extended by Govt. of India has enabled our farmers to export our products at a remunerative price. The people of Manipur thank Hon’ PM @narendramodi Ji for his unwavering support for our farmers. pic.twitter.com/qh8M1fGN7L — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 12, 2021

CM congratulated various departments for their cooperation and making an export of this volume successful which will help farmers reach a wider market and get a good price for their local produce.