CM Pema Khandu Approves Toy Train Project In Tawang

– Net Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu gave his nod to Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) proposal for a ‘Toy Train Project’ in Tawang in western Arunachal Pradesh.

NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta, met CM Khandu on August 12 to present the proposal. Gupta said that if the state government gives a green signal to it, the NF Railway would start the groundwork immediately.

The project envisages a tourist-centric ‘Toy Train’ service in and around Tawang township that would include a park with facilities like food centers, craft bazaars, etc. As per the proposal the ‘Toy Train’ would have at least three bogies with about 12 passenger capacity in each.

“The picturesque town of #Tawang will soon have a #ToyTrain service. Gave nod to the proposal today in a meeting with @RailNf” – Tweeted CM Khandu

CM Khandu welcomed the proposal and suggested the NFR officials coordinate with the district administration for logistical support and assured all help from the Arunachal Pradesh government.

A team of NFR officials and engineers will visit Tawang next week for a joint survey and finalise the project with the district administration.

If everything goes well NFR will complete the project within six months.

The NF Railway is already in the process of constructing a broad gauge railway line from Bhalukpong in the foothills to Tawang covering a distance of 378 km reaching a height of 10000 ft, of which about 80 percent will pass through tunnels.