Cops From Mizoram And Nagaland Among Home Minister’s Medal Winners

Haidobabe Hingleu & Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Temsuyangba Ao, UBSI (Sub-Inspector), of Nagaland Police and SI VL Chama Ralte, OC of Dungtlang Police Station, Mizoram have been conferred the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation”, 2021 along with other police personnel across the nation.

Among the 152 personnel receiving these awards, 15 are from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, 8 from Tamil Nadu Police, 7 from Bihar, 6 each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other States/UTs. This includes twenty-eight (28) women Police officials, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Thursday.

This medal was constituted in 2018, to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such Excellence in Investigation by investigating officers, it added.