Flights To Tezu in Arunachal To Start From August 16

Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh is all set to feature in the flight map of India. On August 16 Flybig flights are set to start between Guwahati and Tezu under the flagship UDAN, Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The new flights to Tezu are expected to boost the tourism in Tezu known for its natural beauty and picturesque valleys, lakes, and wildlife.

There will be four flights per week between Guwahati and Tezu and fares will start from ₹ 1,199.

“It gives me immense pride to announce that we have successfully established air connectivity in Tezu providing people of this city the freedom to travel via air. This challenging phase of the pandemic has reiterated the importance of air connectivity and we are committed to bringing air connectivity to the underserved areas in the country. Tezu is a beautiful destination for travellers and pilgrims alike. A flight between Tezu and Guwahati is a remarkable landmark that will make travel convenient for passengers.” Gaurav Rathore, chief commercial officer, Flybig said in a statement.

He added, “Arunachal Pradesh now has a strong air network with earlier Pasighat and now Tezu activating air service. We are grateful to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu for his support and guidance in carrying out the operation successfully.”