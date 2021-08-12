Forest Officials Should Refrain Taking Police Personnel To Interstate Border Forests: Governor Brig(Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd)

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

After taking oath for the additional charge of Mizoram Governor Brig(Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd) interacted with top-level state officials from key departments at Raj Bhavan on August 12.

On the Assam Mizoram Border issue, Governor Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra underlined the need for calm on both sides of the border. For this, he suggested routine engagements of the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the border districts (of Mizoram & Assam) as frequently as possible.

This, he believed would be the most feasible exercise to set the tone for a conducive environment for settlement talk at the higher level. He added that officials of both the neighbouring districts must maintain a friendly relation and that forest officials must not visit the disputed Reserve Forest Area with police personnel.

The interactions started with a presentation from Shri Vanlalngaihsaka, Secretary and Shri David H.lalthangliana, OSD from Home Department on the border issues from its background, genesis and the current status along with the necessary steps taken for resolving the dispute. After the briefing from Home Department, Shri R.Lalramnghaka, Secretary, Health Department gave a presentation on the covid-19 pandemic situation at present along with the various strategies implemented to contain the pandemic. This was followed by a presentation on the progress of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project from Shri Lalruatkima, Chief Engineer (Highways), PWD.

He expressed his confidence in the success of the all-out effort made by the Government of Mizoram on containing the pandemic. However, he advised the Health Department to keep on improving the stocks of Oxygen and covid-19 treatment medicines, ventilators, manpower, number of beds, dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, vaccinations and other covid-19 fighting equipment along with intensification of Covid19 appropriate behaviour campaign.