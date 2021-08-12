Meghalaya: Dorbar Dumps Garbage In Front Of Jowai DC Office

– Gargee Nandy

The ‘Dorbar Shong’ of Jowai as a mark of protest dumped garbage in front of the DC’s office in Jowai today. A public meeting was organised to express the dissatisfaction against the Jowai administration for not being able to provide or set up a dumping site or landfill to dump the garbage and solid waste materials for Jowai and areas in its vicinity.

A group of the dorbar along with the local populace was seen protesting against the government holding a banner which read “ We will defeat the government’s opinion or decision & clean the village surrounding.”

Lately Dorbars and other such community-based organizations have been venting their frustration regarding the functioning of the government in Meghalaya.