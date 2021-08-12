Meghalaya: Missing Woman Case, Police To Question Family

– Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

Poishua Kharkongor a 59 years old lady is allegedly missing since 27th April, according to her family.

The investigation is going on and her family members and son will be interrogated again, informed the police on August 12.

Meanwhile, the police have issued a lookout notice and is searching for her.

She is allegedly missing since 27th April and the family members chose to file an FIR after 75 days of her not being found.

The lady had gone to Guwahati with her son in April and she allegedly denied coming back with him. She has been missing since then.

Particulars of the missing person

Name: Poishua Kharkongor

Height: 158 cm

Complexion: Fair

Identification mark: mole on the right hand.

Apparel worn: Black Jainsem, black sweater and black shoes.