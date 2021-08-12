Mizoram Govt Surveys Plot For Lalremsiami In Kolasib

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Mizoram Government had recently announced a plot of land for hockey star Lalremsiami after her sensational performance as part of the Indain women’s hockey squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

The plot of land for Lalremsiami would be at her hometown Kolasib.

Today, Soil & Water Resource Minister R. Lalzirliana with Kolasib DC Dr. H. Lalthlangliana and official from Soil & Water department inspected the 691.85 Sq M plot of land that the department will be gifting to Lalremsiami.

During the inspection, the Minister stated that as a former state hockey player, he is grateful that the Soil and Water Resource department is giving a plot of land to her.

There are two department quarters within the 691.85 sq M plot of land for Lalremsiami. The Minister said that these quarters shall also be included with the plot of land.