Mizoram MLA Vanlaltanpuia Distributes Laptops To Successful NEET Aspirants

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

On August 11, Dr. Vanlaltanpuia gifted a laptop to three candidates who have cleared their NEET entrance. The three successful candidates are Lalramfawni, F.Lallawmkima and Esther Lalbiaknungi.

Speaking at the function, Dr. Vanlaltanpuia stated that he will continue to award students who successfully cleared the NEET and JEE with laptops. He also assured the people of his constituency that as their elected MLA, he shall continue to extend his unending support during these trying times.

As Mizoram has been logging a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state has been alternatively put under a partial and complete lockdown since April 20, 2021. The imposition of lockdown negatively impacted the financial health of many families especially those who are dependent on daily work.

Chairman of Mizoram Youth Commission and MLA of Lunglei North Dr.Vanlaltanpuia has been taking up relief work in various localities and villages of his constituency. On August 10, he distributed Rs. 1000 each to 21 families of Haulawng village. He also gave Rs. 5000 each to two cancer patients of the village- Mrs. Lianchhawni and Mrs. Lalpianthangi.

At Mausen village, 68 families are badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with 31 active cases from these families. Dr.Vanlaltanpuia also donated Rs. 1000 each to 64 families and also helped a cancer patient named Zosangliana with Rs. 25000.

He also donated Rs. 105000 to 105 families of Pukpui village.

The MLA also donated Rs. 10,000 to Lunglei Zotlang YMA Education & Sub-Literature Committee.