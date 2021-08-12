Nagaland Govt Convenes Meeting Of Tribal Hohos On 18th August

– Haidobabe Hingleu, Nagaland

Nagaland Government has convened a meeting of the different Tribal Hohos on 18th August (Wednesday) at 10:30 AM to discuss various key issues.

The venue of the meeting will be the State Banquet Hall, Kohima, Chief Minister’s Residential Complex, Kohima.

The meeting has been convened as per the decision of the state cabinet on August 10.

Key matters to feature in the discussion are boundary demarcation of Peren and Dimapur districts between Zeliang and Sumi tribes, reservation for women in the urban legislative bodies etc.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Ministeriph, the Speaker, NLA, the Ministers and the Advisors, along with the Chief Secretary, Nagaland and other senior officials will be present in the meeting.

The presidents of the following Hohos have been requested to attend the meeting with their two representatives.

Angami Public Organization, Kohima AoSenden, Mokokchung Chakhesang Public Organization, Phek Chang Khulei Setsang, Tuensang Konyak Union, Mon Khiamniungan Tribal Council, Noklak Lotha Hoho, Wokha TPhom People Council, Longleng Pochury Hoho, Meluri. 10.Rengma Hoho, Tseminyu