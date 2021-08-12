Olympic Bronze Medalist Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Assam

NET Web Desk

Pugilist Lovlina Borgoahain, winner of the Bronze Medal in the Tokyo Olympics reached Assam to a rousing welcome at the Guwahati Airport.

She is the first one from Assam to win an Olympic Medal. Preparations were in full swing in the last few days to give the ‘Olympic Shero of Assam’ a grand welcome. Guwahati was bedecked with standees and hoardings all over the city to welcome the Olympian home.

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma was present in person at the Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. He welcomed her with a traditional Assamese Jaapi. A bihu troupe welcomed her in the decorated dias specially made for her welcome. Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Bimal Bora were seen standing in the dias as Lovlina displayed her medal to the jam-packed media persons in the Airport.

Lovlina is slated to go to Taj Vivanta for a reception. Later an official function has been organised in the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra where the Assam Govt will formally felicitate her.