One Arrested In Connection With Shillong IED Explosion

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya police arrested one person allegedly involved in the IED bomb blast that took place at Laitumkhrah market in Shillong that injured at least two civilians.

One person has been arrested by East Khasi Hills District Police, in connection with the IED explosion, which happened in Laitumkhrah on Tuesday, said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (A) GK Iangrai.

The case registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station has now been transferred to Crime Branch, East Khasi Hills, Shillong (CBPS), added the AIG(A).

Also on Wednesday Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said that stringent actions will be taken and provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) will be taken against sympathisers of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), banned Khasi militant outfit.

“HNLC is a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Therefore, the provisions of the UAPA will be invoked against any sympathiser or people who are conniving with this organization,” Rymbui said.

The home minister assured saying that all vulnerable locations have been mapped when asked if measures have been taken given the HNLC’s threat to execute similar blasts.