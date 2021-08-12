Shillong Hospital Where ATM Inventor Was Born Gets One After 53 Years

NET Web Desk

John Adrian Shepherd-Barron, inventor of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was born in 1925 at Dr. H Gordon Roberts Hospital, Meghalaya.

The establishment turns 100 next year and has now got an ATM after 53 years of the first installation of such cash dispenser globally.

“The teller machine was installed on August 7 after a petition was submitted to State Bank of India for setting up an ATM on the premises before the centennial celebrations of our facility next year,” said Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr. Roken Nongrum.

He added, that access to an ATM in the facility will help patient parties and staffers immensely and also expressed his gratitude to the bank authorities for considering the request.

In 1965, inspired by the machine dispensing chocolate bars, inventor Shepherd-Barron was struck with the idea of a self-service cash dispenser.