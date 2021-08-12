Tripura Police File Suo-Moto Case Against Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura police have registered a Suo-moto case against All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and six other leaders of West Bengal at Khowai police station.

The TMC leaders have been booked for violating COVID norms and for creating a disturbance in the police station on August 08.

The TMC national general secretary Banerjee and West Bengal leaders visited the police station on that very day to release the arrested leaders for violation of curfew imposed by the government.

Police have filed cases under Sections 186 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Trinamool All India General Secretary and MP Abhishek Bandyopadhyay, MP Dola Sen, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool leader Subal Bhowmik and former minister Prakash Das.

Earlier on Saturday (August 07) last, TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharjee, Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta along with Tripura’s leader Ashish Lal Singh was heading towards Dharmanagar in North Tripura district for a party programme. However, local supporters of the Trinamool Congress at Ambassa in Dhalai district urged them to visit for felicitation. On the way to Ambassa, the leaders faced attack through the pelting of stones and bricks from BJP miscreants.

The leaders were grievously injured and sought help for treatment from local police officials. It is alleged that the police denied any help to them. Later, the programme for Dharmanagar was canceled and they turned back towards Agartala. But they were obstructed at several places. As the night passed off, the Khowai district police administration arrested the leaders for violation of COVID restrictions on Sunday at 7 AM. The leaders were produced in the court and later given bailed.

Hearing this news, AITMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala and went directly to Khowai district. Held talks with Additional SP. Later in the evening, Banerjee took all of them to Kolkata for better treatment.