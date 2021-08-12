ULFA-I Not To Boycott Independence Day For The 1st Time In 40 Years

– NET Web Desk

In a new development in the history of insurgency in Assam United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I) has decided not to boycott the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In its 42 year-long existence, for the first time, ULFA-I neither has asked for a boycott nor shutdown as a mark of protest.

In a statement released on August 11, ULFA-I has also expressed willingness to talk to the Centre on the question of Assam’s sovereignty.

“Given the Covid-19 situation….and other problems like flood, erosion, and unemployment affecting indigenous populations, ULFA-I has refrained itself this time from armed protest of the fake Independence Day of colonial India or called for a ‘bandh’,” the statement read.

The outfit might have not boycotted the Independence Day celebrations but it has asked people to protest the celebrations by wearing black badges, flying the ULFA-I flag.

In earlier years flying of ULFA-I flag was seen as a criminal activity and those found involved were detained and arrested.