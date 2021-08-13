Arunachal Pradesh: Stake Holders To Work Together On Assam Arunachal Border Issue

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

In a consultative meeting held yesterday (12th August) at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre Itanagar, political parties of the state along with Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum (AITF) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) agreed to work together to resolve the contentious Arunachal-Assam boundary issue.

The meeting was convened by High Powered Ministerial Committee (HPMC), Chaired by Home Minister Bamang Felix. The Home Minister informed that the meeting was convened to create a roadmap that will guide the process of resolving the vexed interstate boundary issue with Assam.

Felix further appealed to the stakeholders to rise above party lines and come together as Team Arunachal to peacefully resolve boundary disputes with Assam.

A joint meeting is soon to be convened by HPMC including District Level Committees (DLC) after August 15 to suggest a way forward based on Thursday’s consultative meeting.

The attendees of the meeting unanimously agreed on considering the Supreme Court-appointed Local Boundary Commission report as the baseline for working out an amicable and permanent solution to the boundary issue. Notably, the Commission headed by Justice Tarun Chatterjee in its 110-page report had recommended that around 70-80 percent of the disputed land around the interstate boundary should be given to Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting was fruitful as all the representatives of the political parties, the AITF, and the AAPSU had assured to extend their support so that a lasting solution can be devised with regards to the Arunachal-Assam boundary dispute.

All HPMC members, APCC President Nabam Tuki, BJP President Biyuram Wahge, NPP Vice President Thangham Wangham, JD (U) Secretary general P Dolo, JD (S) President Rokom Apang, PPA President Kaffa Bengia, AITF President Bengia Tolum, and AAPSU President Hawa Bagang were the attendees of the meeting.