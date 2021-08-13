The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 Passed Amidst Opposition Walk Out

– NET Web Desk

Amidst shouts of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Assam Assembly passed the controversial cattle protection bill on August 13, Friday. The The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill, 2021 will regulate slaughter, consumption, and transportation of cattle in the state.

The opposition staged a walkout in protest against the bill as the treasury bench refused its demand to forward the legislation to a select committee for consideration.

Akhil Gogoi, who was present during the discussion walked out of the House when he was not allowed to speak and the bill was taken up for consideration.

The legislation doesn’t intend to stop anyone from consuming beef, but the person who eats so must also respect the religious sentiments of others, quoted a PTI report quoted Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informing the assembly.

“It can’t be that only Hindus are responsible for maintaining communal harmony, Muslims must also reciprocate,” he added. On objection to a clause in the bill that prohibits cow slaughter within 5-km radius of temples or satras, Sarma claimed that there are “kilometres and kilometres of area with no temples, and 70,000-80,000 habitations in the state have no Hindus at all”.

However the amendment moved by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam to remove ”buffaloes” from the definition in the Bill was accepted.

While introducing the Bill on July 12, Sarma said that the legislation seeks to ensure that permission for slaughter isn’t granted in areas predominantly have Hindu, Jain, Sikh and other non-beef eating communities. It also tries to preclude places that fall within five-kilometre radius of a temple, satra, and any other institutions of those communities. However there are provisions of exemptions for certain religious occasions.

There will, however, no restriction on ferrying cattle for agricultural purposes within a district. One does not need to take permission for transporting cattle to and from registered animal markets for sale and purchase within a district.

All offences under this new legislation shall be cognizable and non-bailable. Anybody found guilty shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than three years or a fine that may vary between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh or both. If someone convicted under the new law is found guilty of the same or a related offence the second time, the punishment will be doubled. The legislation shall extend to the whole of Assam and the term ”cattle” shall apply to bulls, bullocks, cows, heifer, calves, noted the PTI report